Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 3,771 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,887,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,148,402,000 after buying an additional 994,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,318,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,592,010,000 after buying an additional 195,512 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% during the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after buying an additional 26,443,257 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,014,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,407 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,416,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,486 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DIS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.79. 15,884,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,399,403. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day moving average is $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $192.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

