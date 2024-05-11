Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) PT Lowered to $21.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GO. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.89. 2,506,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,354. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $989.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $108,268.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,279.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Pamela B. Burke sold 5,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $148,884.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,619.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $108,268.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,279.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,588 shares of company stock valued at $13,367,577 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 7.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 192,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 24,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

