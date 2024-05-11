Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,607 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $18,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after buying an additional 9,059,409 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,275,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,963,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,845,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,301,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,739 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.91. 1,824,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average is $79.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

