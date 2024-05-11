Shaker Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,818 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $140,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $160,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $960,000.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
BWG stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,898. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $8.65.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Profile
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
