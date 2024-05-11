BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Shares Bought by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,315 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 290,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2,648.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 221,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 213,503 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,008,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,231,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,920,000 after purchasing an additional 202,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BGY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 118,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,492. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $5.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

