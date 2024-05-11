iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 278,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 5.8% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 222,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 191,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after acquiring an additional 93,782 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,587,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,326,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,476,890. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

