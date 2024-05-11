Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 275,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,701,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,525,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VB stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,902. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

