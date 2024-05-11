Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.5% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,561,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after acquiring an additional 484,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,545,000 after acquiring an additional 476,951 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.30. 2,044,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.73.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

