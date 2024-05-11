iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Trimmed by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.89. 999,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.52. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.