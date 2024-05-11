Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $65.96. 8,733,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,462,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 183.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average is $75.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

