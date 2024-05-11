The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $49.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $3.20 on Thursday, reaching $49.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,964,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,705. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $315.34.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director More Avery bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.