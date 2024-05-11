Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) PT Raised to $63.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.13.

Shares of SFM stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $75.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,168. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $99,216.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $99,216.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $412,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $26,049.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,377.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,567 shares of company stock worth $13,722,524 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

