ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the April 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of ALPS Active REIT ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ALPS Active REIT ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. 3,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,764. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.01.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

ALPS Active REIT ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%.

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

