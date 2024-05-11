Short Interest in Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Declines By 60.2%

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the April 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Mandom Price Performance

MDOMF stock remained flat at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $434.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.58. Mandom has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Get Mandom alerts:

Mandom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.