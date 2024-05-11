Citigroup Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $71.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $83.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.47. 3,964,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,705. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average is $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.08. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $315.34.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 21,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

