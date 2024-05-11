Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.38. 1,199,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,564. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $125.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.50 and its 200-day moving average is $115.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

