Short Interest in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Drops By 60.4%

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $43,558.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,065,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,441.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $43,558.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,065,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,441.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 21,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $89,228.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,049,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,346.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,373 shares of company stock valued at $157,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. 16,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,455. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

