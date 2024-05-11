Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VAW stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $202.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,186. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $162.48 and a 1 year high of $205.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.67.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

