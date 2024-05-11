Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Update

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 190.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

LVHD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.61. 31,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,164. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $611.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.394 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 112,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

