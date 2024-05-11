Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Down 66.1% in April

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the April 15th total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 817,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Carrefour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.
