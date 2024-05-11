Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Down 66.1% in April

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the April 15th total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 817,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Carrefour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Carrefour alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRRFY

Carrefour Stock Down 0.6 %

Carrefour Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. 73,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,598. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

(Get Free Report)

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.