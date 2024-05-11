QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) Short Interest Down 60.3% in April

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the April 15th total of 20,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

QuantaSing Group Trading Up 3.9 %

QSG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. 179,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,873. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $193.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.26. QuantaSing Group has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Get QuantaSing Group alerts:

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $138.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. QuantaSing Group had a return on equity of 83.40% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QuantaSing Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuantaSing Group Company Profile

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.