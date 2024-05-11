First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 190.9% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
Shares of FCNCP traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $21.59. 3,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,909. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20.
First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
