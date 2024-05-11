Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.550-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.510-2.660 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.05. 1,312,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,843. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

