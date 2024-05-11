Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $273,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,576 shares of company stock valued at $94,052,850 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.9 %

CRWD stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $320.76. 2,657,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,080. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.02, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.25 and a 52-week high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

