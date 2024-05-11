Berger Financial Group Inc Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,490 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $60.48. 12,356,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,164,416. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average of $56.22. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.46%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

