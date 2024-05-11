2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Price Target Cut to $11.00

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 151.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink raised 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on 2seventy bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSVT

2seventy bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSVT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.38. 403,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,513. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. 2seventy bio has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.11. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 62.01% and a negative net margin of 313.51%. The business had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 2seventy bio will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,482,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,852.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSVT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.