Oppenheimer Increases Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target to $61.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 64.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded up $2.96 on Thursday, hitting $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,635. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 4,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $145,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, COO Seshadri Neervannan sold 4,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $149,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,870.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 4,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $145,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,496 shares of company stock worth $749,578. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $723,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2,784.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 237,445 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,093,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Articles

