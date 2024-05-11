Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 17.82% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $81.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Microvast updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Microvast Trading Down 2.4 %

Microvast stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,536,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,172. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Microvast has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MVST has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Microvast in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Microvast from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Microvast from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

