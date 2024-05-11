Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 10.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Montauk Renewables updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTK traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 562,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,038. Montauk Renewables has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $670.71 million, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of -0.40.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Montauk Renewables from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

About Montauk Renewables

(Get Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.