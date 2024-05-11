ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. ARQ had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS.

ARQ Price Performance

Shares of ARQ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 222,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,946. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.28. ARQ has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $8.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ARQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

ARQ Company Profile

Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.

