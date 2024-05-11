USDX [Kava] Market Capitalization Hits $91.71 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001345 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $91.71 million and $279,359.34 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

