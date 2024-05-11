Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.10

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Ardor has a market cap of $102.89 million and approximately $8.35 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ardor has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00055215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00019689 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

