Stratis 1-Day Volume Tops $43,493.18 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0784 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $43,493.18 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.79 or 0.04777260 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00055215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00019689 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.