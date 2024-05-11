Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the travel company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tripadvisor from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Tripadvisor Stock Down 0.7 %

TRIP traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,499,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,232. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $28.76. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 38.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $27,807,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 11.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,084,674 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $200,364,000 after buying an additional 1,263,706 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at about $19,626,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth about $16,431,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

