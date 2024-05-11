Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 773 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for about 2.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $235.67. 2,034,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.14 and a 200 day moving average of $239.89. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.40.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

