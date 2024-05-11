Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 1,341 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 2.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

MMC traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $205.55. 921,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.47 and a 12 month high of $209.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

