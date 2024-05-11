Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Increased by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for 3.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE KEYS traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $150.21. 862,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.13.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

