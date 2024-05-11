Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $19.81 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 5.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.66. 4,149,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,472,799. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $100.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

