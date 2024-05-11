Bancreek Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Bancreek Capital Management LP lowered its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. Avantor accounts for 10.4% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $12,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,457,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,837,000 after purchasing an additional 211,189 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 21.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,077,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,362,000 after buying an additional 4,948,951 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 8,154,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,886,000 after buying an additional 607,500 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Avantor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,939,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,251,000 after buying an additional 299,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Avantor by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,591,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,154 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.79. 4,917,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,132,145. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

