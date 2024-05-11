Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,288 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 469.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 34,957 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 29,634 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,890,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,317. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

