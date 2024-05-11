Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 386 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5 %

IBM traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.15. 2,255,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.