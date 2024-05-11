Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,854,016.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,369.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,854,016.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,369.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $370,754.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $856,945.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,765 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.4 %

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.78. The stock had a trading volume of 973,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

