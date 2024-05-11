Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,595 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,281 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,974,000 after purchasing an additional 149,838 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 12.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 638,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,061,000 after purchasing an additional 72,066 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,713 shares of company stock worth $6,747,384 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.79.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock traded up $8.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $698.13. 352,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,383. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.91 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $683.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $595.70.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.95 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

