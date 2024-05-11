BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,369,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,178,048,000 after purchasing an additional 104,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,329,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,148,586,000 after acquiring an additional 35,161 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,064,000 after acquiring an additional 379,631 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,636,212,000 after purchasing an additional 47,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in BlackRock by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,745,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,128,544,000 after purchasing an additional 307,516 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,987 shares of company stock worth $55,353,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK traded up $7.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $796.67. The company had a trading volume of 607,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,799. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00. The firm has a market cap of $118.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $795.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $768.75.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.35 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.