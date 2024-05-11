Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 827 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.79. 12,046,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,264,612. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

