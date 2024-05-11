Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,343 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,868,000 after purchasing an additional 686,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after acquiring an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $334,072,000 after acquiring an additional 249,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $71,483,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $395.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $539.00 price objective (down previously from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.79.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,889. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $391.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.88. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.93 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

