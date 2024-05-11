Bancreek Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bancreek Capital Management LP lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Pool accounts for about 5.2% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Pool by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 189,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,573,000 after buying an additional 33,402 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 30,047.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,322,000 after buying an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,128,000 after acquiring an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $374.21. 255,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $388.24 and a 200 day moving average of $375.65. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $422.73.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on POOL shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.80.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

