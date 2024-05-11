31,452 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Bought by Bancreek Capital Management LP

Bancreek Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,000. Hershey comprises approximately 5.0% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.06.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,447. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.82 and a 200-day moving average of $190.97. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $275.62.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

