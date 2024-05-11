Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Bancreek Capital Management LP

Bancreek Capital Management LP increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises about 3.5% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Republic Services by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Republic Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 52,104 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RSG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.24. 689,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.26 and a 200-day moving average of $173.08. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $196.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

