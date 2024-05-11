SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Stock Position Raised by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the quarter. SRH Total Return Fund accounts for about 3.5% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.64% of SRH Total Return Fund worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 175,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 92,138 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,062,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 259,138 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 133,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 153,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. 53,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,008. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at SRH Total Return Fund

About SRH Total Return Fund

In related news, Director Thomas Jack Moore acquired 1,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20,491.62 per share, with a total value of $29,221,050.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,655,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

